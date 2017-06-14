People are watching videos on their phones more than ever

Josh Miller/CNET

Screen sizes matter not, it seems, as more than half of us are now watching videos on our phones.

A record high of nearly 57 percent of video plays in the first quarter of this year came from mobile, with the Asia Pacific region leading the pack with 61 percent of mobile views, while in North America, slightly more than half are doing so. These numbers were released by Ooyala, which provides video analytics services, in its Global Video Index.

In particular, the report highlighted the Asia Pacific region as the largest growth in mobile video, which increased by 15 percent compared with the previous year, while also pointing out that videos which are over 20 minutes in length were where the majority of viewers spent their time watching across all types of screen sizes.

"Adoption of mobile devices isn't slowing down, and consumers are as comfortable watching long-form content on smartphones and tablets as they are short clips," said Jim O'Neill, Ooyala's Principal Analyst.

