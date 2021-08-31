Apple TV+

Whenever a TV show hits peak popularity, inevitably a wild rumor sprouts. In the case of wholesome comedy Ted Lasso, now in its second season -- and going strong, despite Twitter discourse -- this rumor is on the weirder end of the spectrum.

Fans and punters online are convinced that the foul-mouthed but endearing character Roy Kent, played by Brett Goldstein, is actually a CGI creation. Why, you might ask? Because of his similarity to PS4 FIFA characters, the sharpness of his appearance and a disputed "glow" that apparently surrounds him on screen.

On the one hand, Goldstein can probably take it as a compliment that fans think he's too good to be true, but just for argument's sake, let's be serious.

In a world of deepfakes, have people gone too far with their suspicions?

The easy and simple answer is: Yes. Yes they have. Sorry, but you're wrong.

ted lasso fans think that one of the main characters is entirely cgi https://t.co/fPJGAaoiiP — esther (@capybaroness) August 31, 2021

no more ted lasso discourse it's time for "brett goldstein is cgi" discourse pic.twitter.com/DkSlFAlNp7 — guy (@guymrdth) August 28, 2021

Not only is Brett Goldstein a very real actor who has acting credits dating back to 2003 -- including an episode of Doctor Who -- but he's also one of the writers and executive story editors for Ted Lasso. His involvement with the show is extensive and public.

Sure, video game technology has led us to a point where characters can feel very realistic, but this is not a case of CGI. This is something a very quick Google search could have alerted you to.

Brett Goldstein exists in a very real way.

Brett Goldstein is a real human man.

These are not sentences we thought we'd have to write, but here we are.

Despite our convictions on this particular rumor, we did our due diligence and reached out to fellow Ted Lasso writers and actors for comment on this rumor. We are yet to hear back.