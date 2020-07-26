Pentagon's UFO program will make some findings on unexplained objects public

Department of Defense

The Pentagon's program to identify and explain unidentified flying objects, UFOs, is now being coordinated by the Office of Naval Intelligence and may reveal some findings about mysterious, unexplained aerial phenomena to the public, according to a report by the New York Times on Thursday.

Buried in a Senate Committee on Intelligence report submitted by Marco Rubio on July 17 is a section on "Advanced Aerial Threats" which discusses the efforts of the "Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force."

The report suggests the task force has been established to "standardize collection and reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena," the links they may have to foreign governments and the threat they pose to the US military. The Times says Pentagon officials will not discuss the program.

The Committee has directed the task force to prepare a report on "unidentified aerial phenomena (also known as ''anomalous aerial vehicles''), including observed airborne objects that have not been identified" within 180 days of enactment of the intelligence authorization act, which governs how intelligence is reported to Congress.

The New York Times report also highlights claims by Eric W. Davis, an astrophysicist who consulted with an earlier version of the Pentagon's UFO program, that unexplained materials had been retrieved that could not be made by human beings or on Earth.

In April, the Pentagon released footage from three classified encounters with UFOs filmed by the US Navy. The Navy has not yet provided explanations for the aerial objects. That doesn't mean we are staring down aliens, either. When Mick West, who operates the debunking website Metabunk, took a look at one of the unexplained objects in the videos back in 2018, he hypothesized it was likely a balloon or a bird.

Much less exciting (or worrying).

You can check the footage out for yourself and decide.