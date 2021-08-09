Pentagon will require COVID-19 vaccine for US military by Sept. 15

Sarah Tew/CNET

Members of the US military will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept 15. That comes from a memo Monday from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin telling troops he'll seek the president's approval to make vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or sooner if a vaccine receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

"I strongly encourage all DoD military and civilian personnel -- as well as contractor personnel -- to get vaccinated now and for military service members to not wait for the mandate," reads the memo from Austin.

The news was earlier reported by the Associated Press.

The decision comes just over a week after President Joe Biden asked the Department of Defense to develop a plan for adding COVID-19 to the list of vaccinations troops are required to get.

"Our men and women in uniform who protect this country from grave threats should be protected as much as possible from getting COVID-19," Biden said during remarks at the White House on July 29. "I think this is particularly important because our troops serve in places throughout the world, many where vaccination rates are low and disease is prevalent."

In the memo, Austin says military services will have the next few weeks to prepare for this change and determine how the mandate will be implemented.

The Biden administration has been pushing to increase vaccinations amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the US. The delta variant, a strain first documented in India, has become the dominant strain in the US, accounting for more than 80% of COVID cases in the country as of late July.