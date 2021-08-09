Pentagon will require COVID-19 vaccine for US military by Sept. 15, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

Members of the US military will reportedly be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine by no later mid-September. That comes from a memo obtained by the Associated Press telling troops they'll need to be vaccinated by Sept. 15, or sooner if a vaccine receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

The memo is expected to go out today, according to the AP.

The reported decision comes after President Joe Biden just over a week ago asked the Department of Defense to develop a plan for adding COVID-19 to the list of vaccinations troops are required to get.

"Our men and women in uniform who protect this country from grave threats should be protected as much as possible from getting COVID-19," Biden said during remarks at the White House on July 29. "I think this is particularly important because our troops serve in places throughout the world, many where vaccination rates are low and disease is prevalent."

The Pentagon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.