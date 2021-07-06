Pentagon cancels $10B JEDI contract that pitted Amazon against Microsoft

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

The Department of Defense has canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing contract that was at the center of a legal fight involving Microsoft and Amazon, according to a report Tuesday from CNBC. The Pentagon reportedly said the disputed contract no longer met its needs due to "evolving requirements, increased cloud conversancy, and industry advances."

The Department of Defense didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Microsoft was awarded the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, contract in October 2019. The cloud computing deal was expected to be worth up to $10 billion over 10 years. Amazon alleged that former President Donald Trump interfered in the Defense Department's decision making process, resulting in the contract being awarded to Microsoft. Amazon filed a lawsuit against the Defense Department in November 2019 and later sought to halt Microsoft's work on the contract.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Microsoft said it understood the Pentagon's rationale and will continue to work with the government.

"The DoD faced a difficult choice: Continue with what could be a years-long litigation battle or find another path forward," wrote Toni Townes-Whitley, president of US regulated industries at Microsoft, in the post. "Because the security of the United States through the provision of critical technology upgrades is more important that any single contract, we respect and accept DoD's decision to move forward on a different path to secure mission-critical technology."

Amazon also didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

