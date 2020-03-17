Shedd Aquarium

Need a break from coronavirus news? The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, which is temporarily closed due to the outbreak, is providing a much needed dose of adorable animals.

The aquarium this week shared videos of rockhopper penguins going on a "field trip" to visit other animals and exhibits in the aquarium. In the videos, the penguins -- Wellington and a bonded pair Edward and Annie -- explore the information desk, Amazon exhibit and other areas of the aquarium.

Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴



Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

"While Chicago's Shedd Aquarium may be closed to the public, animal care staff and veterinarians are onsite 24/7," said an aquarium spokesman in an emailed statement Tuesday. "Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals – introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors."

The adventure continues! 🐧🐧

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

The Shedd is encouraging people to keep an eye on its social media pages to check in on what the aquarium's animals are up to.

As the coronavirus continues to spread in the US, aquariums, zoos, museums and may other public places have temporarily closed. President Donald Trump on Monday encouraged Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, and several states have called for bars, gyms and movie theaters to temporally close as the country practices social distancing. As of Tuesday, there are over 4,500 coronavirus cases in the US and 85 deaths.