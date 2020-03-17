Need a break from coronavirus news? The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, which is temporarily closed due to the outbreak, is providing a much needed dose of adorable animals.
The aquarium this week shared videos of rockhopper penguins going on a "field trip" to visit other animals and exhibits in the aquarium. In the videos, the penguins -- Wellington and a bonded pair Edward and Annie -- explore the information desk, Amazon exhibit and other areas of the aquarium.
"While Chicago's Shedd Aquarium may be closed to the public, animal care staff and veterinarians are onsite 24/7," said an aquarium spokesman in an emailed statement Tuesday. "Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals – introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors."
The Shedd is encouraging people to keep an eye on its social media pages to check in on what the aquarium's animals are up to.
As the coronavirus continues to spread in the US, aquariums, zoos, museums and may other public places have temporarily closed. President Donald Trump on Monday encouraged Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, and several states have called for bars, gyms and movie theaters to temporally close as the country practices social distancing. As of Tuesday, there are over 4,500 coronavirus cases in the US and 85 deaths.
Discuss: Penguins explore an aquarium closed due to coronavirus
