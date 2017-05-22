Lonely penguin seeks mate through online dating site

Enlarge Image Weymouth Sea Life Adventure Park

Spruce is quite the eligible bachelor. He's a professional swimmer with an athletic body, and he wants children. Sounds like a real catch -- especially if you're a female penguin looking to settle down with the right feathered fellow.

The Humboldt penguin lives at the Weymouth Sea Life Adventure Park in the UK. Spruce lives in a colony with 13 other penguins, but they're either already coupled up or males in the same boat as Spruce. So Spruce's keepers are helping him look for love through an online profile on dating site Plenty of Fish. While just one year old, he's ready to jump into the nature park's breeding program. These penguins typically pair up for life.

"Plenty of Fish has been really useful as a means of putting information about Spruce online so I can share the link on social media and send it to other penguin carers around the world," penguin keeper Sarah Everett told the Dorset Echo.

Technology has already made other inroads into the world of animal mating. A primate park in the Netherlands is taking a Tinder-like approach, using a touchscreen tablet to find out which males catch an eligible female orangutan's eye.

There are only about 10,000 pairs of Humboldt penguins left in the wild and they're found in coastal areas of Chile and Peru. Weymouth Sea Life Adventure Park cites habitat destruction, over-fishing and climate change as factors in the penguins becoming endangered. A 2012 report also found issues with invasive rats destroying the penguins' eggs in Chile.

In case you happen to know any Humboldt-penguin bachelorettes, here's a little more about Spruce: His favorite band is Reel Big Fish. He's a fan of Batman, but roots for supervillain The Penguin. And he's really into seafood.

