Penalties, Cards and Combo-breakers: Girt by CNET podcast 101

This week the Girt Team talks Fifa, Hearthstone, Tekken and why those three games might have more (and less) in common than you think.

Tech Culture
girt-by-cnet-logo-300x300.jpgEnlarge Image

This week we're looking at the competitive side of video games. While e-sports gets a look-in, it's a little more personal as Luke, Dan and (making her first appearance on Girt) Jenni talk about their particular passions and how competition makes you look at games a little differently.

And, as promised, here are some YouTube gaming links. Try to react with more enthusiasm than Jenni did:

Amnesiac vs Pavel Hearthstone World Championship 2016 (Hearthstone)

Death match for the first Tekken Lord title in Japan (Tekken 6)

Justin vs Daigo at Evo 2004 (Street Fighter II)

Girt by CNET 101

Subscribe to Girt by CNET

iTunes (MP3)
RSS (MP3)
Google Play
CNET RSS
Tune in Radio 
Sound Cloud 
Sticher

More stories

Up Next: Driving the Volkswagen I.D. Concept: It's the future of 'motoring'
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF