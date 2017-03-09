Penalties, Cards and Combo-breakers: Girt by CNET podcast 101

This week we're looking at the competitive side of video games. While e-sports gets a look-in, it's a little more personal as Luke, Dan and (making her first appearance on Girt) Jenni talk about their particular passions and how competition makes you look at games a little differently.

And, as promised, here are some YouTube gaming links. Try to react with more enthusiasm than Jenni did:

Amnesiac vs Pavel Hearthstone World Championship 2016 (Hearthstone)

Death match for the first Tekken Lord title in Japan (Tekken 6)

Justin vs Daigo at Evo 2004 (Street Fighter II)

