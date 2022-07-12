Peloton to Stop Producing Its Own Bikes, Increase Third-Party Production

On Tuesday, Peloton said it will stop making bikes from its own in-house company, opting to expand operations with a third-party manufacturer as it seeks to cut costs amid declining sales.

"The shift is a natural progression in Peloton's strategy to simplify its supply chain and focus on technology and best-in-class content to continue driving the business forward as the leading global Connected Fitness company," the exercise equipment maker said in a statement.

Peloton said Taiwanese manufacturer Rexon would become the primary producer of Peloton bikes, and that it would suspend operations at its in-house facility through the remainder of 2022.

Andy Rendich, Peloton's chief supply chain officer, said Rexon is a trusted third-party manufacturer.

"Rexon has been with Peloton for many years and is a proven partner for our global operations," Rendich said. "We plan to maintain a significant corporate and manufacturing presence in Taiwan with over 100 Peloton Taiwan team members who continue to play a key role in our engineering and manufacturing strategy."

Peloton's decision to further outsource manufacturing is likely aimed at accommodating declining sales and reducing costs. Despite a boom in sales during the early pandemic, Peloton has since struggled with changes to demand and production. In February, Peloton cut around 2,800 jobs globally, in an effort aimed at "right-sizing" changing production demands. In April, Peloton cut the price of Peloton bikes themselves, but increased the cost of subscriptions.