Peloton pulls viral ad after star Chris Noth accused of sexual assault

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Less than a week after a viral Peloton ad came out starring his Sex and the City character Mr. Big, Chris Noth is in the news again. Peloton has removed the ad from its social media platforms following a Thursday report from The Hollywood Reporter that two women have accused Noth of sexual assault.

"Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously," a Peloton spokesperson said in an email statement to CNET. "We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts."

Representatives for HBO declined to comment.

The women, whom THR allowed to use pseudonyms, came forward months apart -- according to the report, the first in August and the second in October. The alleged assaults took place more than a decade apart, in 2004 and 2015.

Noth denies the claims, calling them "categorically false." In a statement to THR, he added, "The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

A representative for Noth did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two women, who reportedly do not know each other, separately claimed that Noth's reappearance in HBO Max's new Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, triggered them to come forward.

The ad arose in response to a twist in episode 1, which aired last Thursday, that saw Mr. Big dying of a heart attack after a vigorous ride on a Peloton exercise bike. Following the episode, Peloton went into damage control mode, and the ad from Ryan Reynolds' production company Maximum Effort came together in just two days.

The ad, which features a Reynolds voiceover, stars Noth as Mr. Big and Jess King, the same real-life Peloton instructor featured in the pivotal episode. "Shall we take another ride? Life's too short not to," Noth says. Then Reynolds pops in with a reminder that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation.