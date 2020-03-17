Peloton offers 90 days of free spring training for the quarantined

Peloton

If you're looking to turn your quarantine or social distancing efforts into a spring training session, fitness tech company Peloton is offering a free 90-day trial subscription to its home workout app -- no stationary bike needed. Once the free trial expires, the app costs $13 per month. Previously, the app's free trial period was just 30 days.

The home fitness app enables group participation in classes including yoga, strength training, meditation and cardio workout.

Keep an eye out, though. The Peloton app isn't the same as the $39 membership that you can get if you also buy one of its bikes or treadmills.

The Peloton app is available for both Android phones and iPhones.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.