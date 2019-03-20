CNET también está disponible en español.

Peloton hit with $150M suit over unlicensed music

The exercise bike maker allegedly used over 1,000 songs without publishers' permission.

Peloton's use of music in its streaming classes has resulted in a $150 million lawsuit from publishers.

A group of music publishers is suing Peloton for allegedly using unlicensed songs for its streaming exercise classes, seeking $150 million in damages.

Peloton didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

