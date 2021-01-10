Pelosi will bring legislation to impeach Trump if Pence doesn't invoke 25th amendment

Getty Images

After a mob of people stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a riot, incited by Donald Trump, that ultimately ended the lives of five people, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has given Vice President Mike Pence 24 hours to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the sitting President Donald Trump from office.

In a letter sent to her colleagues on Sunday, Nancy Pelosi wrote that if Pence doesn't act within that timeframe, she will "proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the Floor."

"In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency," Pelosi wrote, "because this President represents an imminent threat to both. As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."

Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly "not ruled out" invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Trump has faced severe repudiation from several tech giants since the Wednesday riots. The president has been suspended indefinitely from Facebook, Instagram and, most significantly, Twitter. Parler, a social media platform that avoids censoring content and presents itself as a bastion of free speech, has been booted off Google, Apple and Amazon app stores on the grounds that users were inciting and promoting more Trump-related violent protests.

Pence has yet to make a public statement about invoking the 25th Amendment, CNN reported Saturday, and that Pence wants to leave the option open in case Trump becomes unstable, according to reports.

Pence and Trump haven't spoken since Wednesday morning before the attacks, sources told CNN and The New York Times.