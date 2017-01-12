Peep this: First Look at Marvel's 'The Defenders'

Here's how Tom Brady looks in Intel's 360-degree replay tech

Are you ready? Fans of Marvel's "The Defenders" will be amazed when the cast appears on this week's cover of Entertainment Weekly.

The EW cover shot released Thursday shows Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) and Finn Jones (Danny Rand from "Iron Fist") on top of a taxi in New York City.

There's also eight other photos inside the magazine's first look of the upcoming Netflix series, including of award-winning actress Sigourney Weaver ,who's reportedly playing a mysterious villain, when the issue hits the stands on Friday.

Photo by Sarah Shatz/Netflix

The eight-episode series is scheduled to run this summer.