Peacock's Roku app is now available

David Katzmaier/CNET

Ready to watch Peacock on your Roku device? Now you can.

After months of negotiations, including a public dispute late last week, Comcast's NBCUniversal and Roku reached an agreement on Friday for the streaming service to arrive on Roku TVs and devices. On Monday morning the app was made available on the popular TV platform, though as of Monday morning it still wasn't coming up in Roku's channel store search.

Instead, those looking to download the Peacock app to their Rokus should head to the "Streaming Channels" tab and either the "Featured" or "New and Notable" sections to find and download the app. Once downloaded you can log into an existing account or create a new one. Unlike rivals like Netflix, Disney Plus or HBO Max, Peacock has a free option in addition to Premium (with access to a larger selection of content) and ad-free tiers.

It is unclear why the app isn't appearing in the platform's search, though it is possible that will change quickly.

CNET has reached out to Roku for comment and will update if they respond.