Peacock's Android app is live, but Google Play Store snafu hides it from searches

Angela Lang/CNET

For the company that rules search, Google was complicating the Android-app launch of Peacock, a streaming service from Comcast's NBCUniversal, as its Google Play Store failed to show the app in search results Wednesday.

Android's Peacock app is live and available for download in the Google Play Store. If you're using your Android device to read this article, you can access it by clicking this link, which should automatically open the Play Store on your mobile device at its page for Peacock downloads.

But Peacock on Wednesday morning was seemingly nowhere else in Google Play App store search results for "Peacock" or "Peacock TV."

The Google Play Store snafu complicates a major promotion Peacock struck with Google, allowing anyone who subscribed to Peacock's paid, premium tier through a Google platform like Android to unlock an extended free trial.

A Peacock spokeswoman said the Peacock app published to the Google Play Store overnight. "We do not have control over when platforms release and surface the app to their users, but the app is now live," she said. "We have a large marketing and promotional plan with Google, which you will see across Google platforms starting today."

A Google spokeswoman confirmed the app published to the Play Store overnight and is available for download. "We're currently working to ensure users are also able to search for the app on the store," she said.

In rival Apple's App Store, the Peacock app is live for Apple streaming devices like the iPhone, and it's getting heavy promotion. Peacock is the top ad when you open the App Store in the Today tab, and it's getting top billing as a world premiere in the App Store's App tab too.

Competing with the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and others, Peacock is the last big new service to roll out in the so-called "streaming wars," when a flood of services spilled out from tech and media giants over a roughly seven-month period. More than just jockeying between megacorporations, these competitive battles could not only determine who shapes the future of television but also how many services you'll have to use -- and, often, pay for -- to watch your favorite shows. In the case of Peacock, it means even traditional TV networks and cable companies like Comcast are placing big bets that they'll never be able to turn the tide of cord-cutting.

Peacock launched Wednesday with an always-free tier that lets you sample about two-thirds of its library of shows and movies with advertising, as well as a seven-day free trial for its premium tiers. Peacock Premium, which unlocks the full catalog, is $5 a month or $50 a year with advertising, or you can upgrade to an ad-free version for $10 a month or $100 a year.