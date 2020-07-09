Peacock won't have mobile downloads to binge offline at launch

Angela Lang/CNET

Peacock, the coming streaming service from Comcast's NBCUniversal, won't offer downloads of its shows and movies to watch offline on your mobile devices when it launches Wednesday across the US, Peacock said. When downloads as a feature are added "soon" this year, they'll be a feature for people paying for its priciest tier of service, it added.

The service also will lack high-quality formats like 4K resolution, high dynamic range and Dolby Atmos sound at launch. And at first, the service won't have profiles that can separate the viewing habits and recommendations of various household members who share the same account.

Downloads are a popular feature on video-streaming services, allowing people to store up programming to watch while they don't have any connectivity or as a way to protect their data caps by loading up data-gobbling video on WiFi rather than on a mobile carrier's network. Netflix, the industry leader with more than 182 million subscribers, has offered downloads for years. Other new services rolling out in the so-called "streaming wars" have launched with download support -- Disney Plus, HBO Max and Quibi all offer downloads.

But downloads aren't ubiquitous, and many services have gone years without them. Hulu, which has been streaming 12 years, lacked mobile downloads until October. HBO Go, the streaming app for people who pay for HBO through a regular pay-TV service, never supported for mobile downloads. The HBO Go app was effectively replaced by HBO Now when it launched (with download support) in late May.

Streaming has grown more popular than ever during the coronavirus pandemicBut with people spending more time entertaining themselves at home in lockdowns, the demand for downloads as a feature may be lower than normal.

Peacock launches Wednesday in the US with a seven-day free trial for its premium tiers, as well as an always-free tier that lets you sample about half its library with advertising. Peacock Premium, which unlocks the full catalog, is $5 a month or $50 a year with advertising, or you can upgrade to an ad-free version for $10 a month or $100 a year.

The library has about 20,000 hours of shows, movies, news, sports, skit-style clips and exclusive big-budget original programming. Popular programming set to stream at launch includes Jurassic Park, the Bourne movie franchise, The Matrix, Battlestar Galactica, Parks & Recreation, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, Downton Abbey and Law & Order.