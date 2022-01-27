Peacock reaches 9 million paid subscribers

Angela Lang/CNET

Peacock reached 24.5 million monthly active accounts at the end of 2021, Comcast, NBCUniversal's parent company, said in an earnings call on Thursday.

"Within these 24.5 MAAs are over 9 million paid subscribers," Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said on a call to investors, Variety reported.

Some subscribers get Peacock thrown in at no extra cost with with another subscription. "We have another 7 million highly engaged bundle subscribers from Xfinity and other top distributors who use Peacock every single month and currently receive Peacock Premium and no extra cost," Roberts said, according to Variety.

The streaming service draws on current and past shows from NBC like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and the back catalogue and new episodes of Saturday Night Live. It also hosts shows from other NBCUniversal channels, like Bravo's Project Runway. It also has a slate of originals (The Amber Ruffin Show and We are Lady Parts) and licenses others (like Yellowstone). The service streams live sports, like Sunday Night Football, WWE, Premier League soccer and the upcoming summer Olympics in Beijing. It will be one option for viewing the 2022 Super Bowl.

It offers free and premium tiers of access. With a free subscription, you can view select episodes, get curated highlights of major sporting events, and watch channels organized around a theme. Premium access costs $5 a month with ads or $10 a month without.

Peacock has a lot of catching up to do in the race for streaming subscribers. Netflix has a total of 221.84 million paid subscribers, while Disney Plus hit 118.1 million paid subscribers at the end of 2021.