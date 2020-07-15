Peacock, a streaming service from Comcast-owned NBCUniversal, launched Wednesday across the US, with a seven-day free trial for its premium tiers and an always-free tier that lets you sample about two-thirds of its library of shows and movies with advertising. Peacock has a catalog of more than 20,000 hours of shows, movies, news, sports, curated channels, trending highlights and exclusive big-budget original programming.
But, like HBO Max before it, Peacock launched without Roku or Amazon Fire TV supporting the service. It marks a new period in the evolution of streaming video, in which the most powerful TV-app distributors and deep-pocketed media companies battle each other for control of the data and money generated by your streaming activity, as they both try to entrench their positions of power as the next era of TV ramps up.
But Peacock is available across a range of other popular devices for watching video. The Peacock app is live for Apple streaming devices like the iPhone in its App Store, where it's getting heavy promotion, and you can get the Peacock app for Android in the Google Play Store now too.
A tip: If you sign up for Peacock's paid, premium tiers on an Android phone or any other Google-based device, you'll unlock a special, extended free trial for that account, lasting through Oct. 15. After you have signed up and subscribed on Android, your account will continue to have this free trial no matter what device you use to watch. Peacock's premium tiers, one which has ads for a lower price or another which is ad-free for a higher price, unlock the service's full library.
Competing with the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and others, Peacock is the last big new service going live in the flood of them launching from tech and media giants over the last year. Technically, Peacock launched months ago in a limited "sneak peek" on April 15 for some Comcast customers. But the nationwide launch on Wednesday widens the service to anyone in the US who wants to watch it, and Peacock's first original shows and movies dropped then too.
Peacock's free tier, with about two-thirds of the catalog, is available to watch right away with advertising after you register an email and password. You can unlock the full library of shows and movies for a price -- $4.99 a month for the full catalog plus ads and $9.99 a month to go ad-free. Peacock offers a standard seven-day free trial for its premium tiers, and, again, people who sign up on a Google platform like Android can snag an extended free trial until mid-October.
Read more: Hulu vs. Peacock: Which streaming service is best for you?
Peacock is also working on deals, like ones it already has with parent company Comcast and with Cox Communications, to bundle Peacock Premium with regular cable services as a no-added-cost perk. But up through launch, Peacock hadn't secured many more of these deals to widen the premium perks. (Full details on deals, free trials and discounts for Peacock are below.)
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, several plans for Peacock's wider rollout were upended. Filming production of original programming is largely shut down in March, and the plan to piggyback Peacock's national launch on NBC's live coverage of the summer Olympics is moot for launch now that the games have been pushed back to 2021.
But the service will have a number of new original shows and movies to watch Wednesday. Peacock's launch slate of originals available includes Brave New World, which is Peacock's marquee sci-fi drama adapting Aldous Huxley's novel, and a Psych movie sequel. Other popular titles include Yellowstone, the Paramount network's hit summer series, and Law & Order: SVU. All of these titles are on the premium level of Peacock, but all of them allow you to sample a few episodes free.
In the case of Law & Order: SVU, you can sample more than two dozen episodes free, including the entire first season. And in the case of the Psych sequel, you can watch the full movie with advertising without signing up to a premium tier, even though it is an Peacock original and supposed to be behind the paywall.
The free tier, which includes the majority of Peacock's programming, also has popular TV shows like Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock, as well as movies like The Matrix trilogy, three of the Bourne movies, Jurassic Park and more, many coming from Comcast's Universal and DreamWorks Animation studios. Peacock is also licensing shows and movies from other companies. Its deal is with ViacomCBS gives Peacock a handful of series that originally ran on CBS, Showtime, the CW and BET, plus (eventually) a list of movies from Paramount, including The Godfather trilogy. (See the end of this article for more details on the catalog.)
Having 30 Rock available to stream is handy, given NBC will air a one-hour reunion special of the award-winning comedy on Thursday. But one of Peacock's most anticipated titles, The Office, won't be available until January.
Peacock is NBCUniversal's entry in the so-called streaming wars, a seven-month window with big-budget service launches stacking on top of each other. Netflix dominates streaming subscriptions, and Peacock also faces new services like Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and WarnerMedia's HBO Max -- not to mention Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and CBS All Access, among other established options. (Note: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.) These battles will not only determine who shapes the future of television as streaming becomes the norm, they'll also influence how many services you pay for to watch your favorite shows and movies.
Because of the coronavirus and its respiratory disease, COVID-19, shutting down television production globally, the majority of Peacock's originals were disrupted. While it has nine originals available at launch in July (and Peacock has said it's optimistic that its Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell reboots will be available this year), much of its exclusive, new programming won't materialize until far later than planned. Not until 2021 will Peacock "arguably really be hitting its stride," according to Matt Strauss, the executive in charge of Peacock.
Peacock is unusual in the "streaming wars" in that it has a free tier. This free version of the service includes ads and walls off roughly a third of Peacock's programming. It's also unusual among the crop of new services in that it'll have live sports and news, while most of the newest streaming services are focused squarely on video-on-demand catalogs along the lines of Netflix.
Peacock has "channels" of TV, but these aren't live streams of its networks. Instead, they're curated feeds of shorter programming or full episodes, organized around themes. One channel, for example, like Today All Day, which mixes clips from NBC's Today show with original segments for Peacock by the show's hosts. Other channels are based on The Office, SNL and Keeping Up With the Kardashians, all stocked with clips, or things like the Tonight Show, True Crime or Bob Ross, with full episodes.
So is Peacock worth paying for? All the details on Peacock are below, but basically: Thanks to the free tier, it doesn't cost anything to try it out for yourself. If you love NBC's style of programming or you want even more big-name movies to stream -- and especially if Netflix has spoiled you into hating ads -- you may find yourself paying for yet another streaming service.
When did Peacock launch?
NBCUniversal launched a "preview" of Peacock's streaming service April 15 for Comcast's Xfinity X1 cable customers and its Flex streaming customers. Peacock launched for everyone else in the US on Wednesday.
International expansion will come, Peacock has said, but it didn't specify a timeline.
Peacock's launch comes near the tail end of a busy time for new streaming services. April brought the debut of Quibi, a mobile streaming service from Hollywood giant Jeffrey Katzenberg, which is focusing on bite-size films. HBO Max launched in the US at the end of May, and Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus both rolled out in November.
How much will Peacock cost?
Peacock has three tiers: a limited one that's free, an all-inclusive one that's $4.99 a month with ads and an all-inclusive one that's $9.99 a month without ads.
The free tier limits how much you can watch. For example, Peacock planned to offer only select episodes of its originals free, withholding the rest inside its paywall. This limited free tier has access to roughly two-thirds of Peacock's total catalog of movies, current season TV, TV classics, curated daily news, sports, Hispanic programming and Peacock streaming channels.
Both paid tiers are called Peacock Premium, basically an all-access pass to everything on the service. That means about 20,000 hours of content. Peacock Premium is $4.99 a month or $50 a year with advertising, or you can upgrade to an ad-free version for $9.99 a month or $100 a year.
The tiers with advertising are supposed to have no more than five minutes of commercials per hour.
Peacock offers a seven-day free trial standard for any new signups to either premium tier.
If you sign up for a subscription through its Android app or another Google platform, Peacock is offering an extended free trial until Oct. 15. This free trial is for the ad-supported level of Peacock Premium until Oct. 15, at which point you'll be charged the normal $4.99-a-month rate.
And other people can score discounts that cut the cost of Peacock if they're already customers of certain cable companies. Peacock will continue to give Comcast X1 and Flex subscribers the Premium version of the service at a $5 discount. So, if they want to watch with advertising, they pay nothing for Peacock Premium; if they want to watch ad-free, they need to pay $4.99 a month.
Cox customers also get that $5-off deal. Peacock has said it's working on partnerships to offer this discount to a wider array of consumers.
These customers can also upgrade to watch Peacock ad-free by paying $5 a month.
The pricing at Peacock's competition runs the gamut.
Among the services that have ad-supported options, Hulu is $5.99 a month with ads and $11.99 a month ad-free. CBS All Access charges $5.99 for its tier with advertising, and $9.99 for the ad-free version. And Quibi, a mobile-only subscription video service with an eye-popping lineup of stars, has set its monthly rate at $4.99 with ads and $7.99 ad-free.
By comparison, Netflix, which has no ads, offers its cheapest tier at $8.99 a month, while its most popular plan is $12.99. Apple TV Plus is $4.99 a month, Disney Plus is $6.99 a month, and HBO Max is $14.99 a month. None of them include advertising.
What devices support Peacock?
Peacock is available on the web at peacocktv.com, and it has confirmed support on:
- Apple devices: You can stream the service on apps for the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. You can sign up for Peacock or upgrade your membership with in-app purchases too. And Apple will also integrate Peacock into its own TV app, which allows you to congregate certain streaming channels together to watch them in one place.
- Google devices: Peacock has support on Google platforms and devices including Android phones and tablets, and Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices. People who sign up through Android and Android TV also get free access to Peacock Premium until Oct. 15; after that trial period ends, Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 a month ad-free.
- Xbox One consoles: Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X, have an app for Peacock, and the service itself should be available for download through the Microsoft Store. You can also sign up for or upgrade Peach directly within the Peacock app on Xbox devices using in-app purchase.
- Vizio SmartCast TVs
- LG Smart TVs
Peacock will add device support after launch for:
- Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro consoles, starting sometime next week
So far, Peacock doesn't have a deal for its app to be distributed on Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices.
Roku and Amazon Fire TV products are the most popular ways to stream on televisions in the US. Together, the two companies' streaming devices and smart TVs make up 70% of all the streaming devices installed in the US last year, and they reach roughly 80 million active users between them.
But rather than serving as neutral platforms for apps, Roku and Amazon both have become more assertive in their talks with new streaming services lately, and media companies are more invested in reaping the most reward possible from their products, leading to impasses.
Peacock failing to launch with Roku and Fire TV is a repeat of HBO Max's rollout in May. Failing to reach their own distribution deals, HBO Max is still missing from Roku and Fire TV more than a month after launch, with no news about progress since.
What product features does Peacock have?
CNET already has a Peacock review of the sneak-peak version that was rolled out in April to Comcast customers only. The full product launching Wednesday, however, will be meaningfully different. Not only will the new launch of Peacock include more content, but the product will also be organized differently with more features.
For example, the April version of Peacock was designed to autoplay a trending video when you first opened the app, similar to how a cable-video service just starts playing TV as soon as you turn it on. But Peacock found that, among its early Comcast users, about half liked the autoplaying video but the other half preferred the app to start off in a so-called "browse state," similar to how most streaming services open to a user interface that lets you pick what to watch from various recommendations. So Peacock is removing the autoplay video at launch for the version of the service going live nationally Wednesday.
Peacock didn't offer the final version of the product for review in advance. Among the confirmed features are:
- Up to three devices can stream Peacock simultaneously from a single account.
- Peacock won't require accounts to register devices with the service, nor will it limit the number of devices a single account can use to stream.
- Peacock won't support high-end formats like 4K resolution, high dynamic range and Dolby Atmos sound at launch, but they're on the roadmap to be added.
- It won't support profiles at launch, a feature that typically allows for various members of a household using the same account to keep their viewing and recommendations separate. That feature is high on the list to arrive after launch, Peacock said.
- Parental controls are managed by a PIN.
- It won't offer mobile downloads at launch, but the feature will be added "soon" this year for people who subscribe to its top tier, Peacock said.
- The app's user interface will be in English only. The programming on Peacock will support any language audio or subtitles tracks that come with a specific title. At launch, it'll have some content with Spanish language tracks and subtitles.
What's up with that name?
Peacock is a nod to NBC's longtime logo and mascot. Strauss said that calling the service Peacock was meant as an homage to NBC, but he stressed that the service is being assertive in licensing non-NBC content too.
"We did not call this service NBC Plus. We called it Peacock. In many ways, that was by design," he said. "Pay homage to NBCUniversal but not be limited to just NBCUniversal content."
At the service's unveiling in January, writer, producer and actress Tina Fey said she originally wanted the title of 30 Rock to be The Peacock. "I was told it was a hard 'no,' and that it would not pass the censors," she said. "And here we are."
What happens to NBC programming on Hulu?
For now, NBC's shows will keep streaming on Hulu.
NBC was a partner in Hulu for years. But last year, NBCUniversal and Comcast struck a deal with Disney to give Disney full Hulu control. That deal included terms that essentially allow NBC to have programming stream both on Hulu and on Peacock at the same time.
NBCUniversal can start pulling its programming off Hulu starting next year, and by 2022 it has the right (but not the obligation) to cancel most of its content-licensing agreements with Hulu, Variety reported.
"It's too early to tell" whether NBC will want to go that route yet, NBCUniversal Chairman Steve Burke said at the presentation unveiling Peacock in January.
Shows and movies: What will I be able to watch on Peacock?
The company has said Peacock Premium has about 20,000 hours of content available; roughly two-thirds of it will be available on the free, ad-supported tier. Now that the service is live with a free tier, you can get a sense of the catalog is to download it and browse.
Generally, the service's programming leans into NBCUniversal's back catalog and its franchises, but there are a couple complexities there too.
For one, The Office is one of the marquee shows that Peacock will stream, but the service doesn't have The Office available at launch. Netflix has the rights to it until 2021; Peacock will start streaming it in January.
And Peacock is also licensing programming from other companies. A deal with ViacomCBS, for example, will give Peacock full seasons of shows such as Ray Donovan at launch, as well as certain classic Paramount movies later on over the course of more than three years, such as The Godfather trilogy. It'll also have past seasons of Yellowstone, a hit summer drama on the Paramount Network, as well as licensed shows from A+E, like Storage Wars.
Peacock's free tier includes:
- Next-day access to current seasons of NBC broadcast shows in their first season (known as freshmen series).
- Select episodes of marquee Peacock originals (but not full seasons).
- Curated genre channels, which NBC has characterized as things like SNL Vault, Family Movie Night and Olympic Profiles.
- Complete classic series and popular movies.
- Curated daily news and sports programming, including the Olympics.
- Spanish-language content.
With the Premium membership, you basically get an all-access pass. It includes everything on the free tier plus:
- Full seasons of Peacock originals.
- Next-day access to current seasons of returning NBC broadcast shows.
- Early access to NBC's late-night talk shows. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will stream early on Peacock and Late Night with Seth Meyers at 8 p.m. ET -- but this perk will begin only when the shows return to in-studio production
- Additional sports, like Premier League soccer.
Peacock also includes live programming, which originally was to include the now postponed Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Select events from the Toyko and Beijing Olympics will stream on Peacock when the games occur on the free tier.
Among other sports you'll be able to watch on Peacock's free tier, the service will have the US Open Championship, Women's Open Championship and an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game. In addition, the free tier will have on-demand replays of events like the Triple Crown horse races, daily highlights from NBC Sports and hundreds of hours of sports series and docs.
Premium tier sports will include 175 live Premier League matches in the 2020-21 season, coverage of elite cycling events like the Tour de France and La Vuelta, and more than 100 hours of WWE content coming in August, like WWE Untold, Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions and John Cena's Best WrestleMania Matches.
As far as news programming, Peacock will draw from brands like NBC News, Sky News, MSNBC and CNBC. It'll stream same-day broadcasts of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and Meet the Press with Chuck Todd; live news channels will include NBC News Now, Sky News and NBC/Sky Global News (a new channel); it'll feature clips from Today, CNBC, MSNBC, E! News, NBC Nightly News and Meet the Press; and it'll widen into original content from the Meet the Press franchise, investigative documentaries including full seasons of Dateline and Lock Up, and library documentaries from NBC News and CNBC.
For its originals, the company generally tends to rely on new series from talent with a long track record at NBC, like Tiny Fey, Amy Poehler and Mindy Kaling. It's also betting on reboots of shows in its catalog with an enduring appeal. It's already announced a revival of Battlestar Galactica (itself a reboot of the 1970s sci-fi series) by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and reboots of Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell. According to Deadline, NBCUniversal hopes to make a reboot of The Office, which itself was a remake of a British series.
But not all Peacock's original programming comes straight from NBCUniversal's family tree. Some titles, like Brave New World, are fresh projects just for Peacock.
At launch, Peacock will have nine total originals. The series will have all their episodes available at once to stream on a premium tier, a la Netflix.
The launch originals are:
- Brave New World, based on the dystopian novel by Aldous Huxley and starring Demi Moore and Alden Ehrenreich from Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
- The Capture, a mystery thriller that aired last year in the UK
- Intelligence, a comedy series starring David Schwimmer that aired earlier this year in the UK
- Lost Speedways, an unscripted series featuring racer Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- In Deep with Ryan Lochte, a sports documentary
- New episodes of Curious George, the animated series for preschoolers
- Cleopatra in Space, a DreamWorks Animation kids series
- Where's Waldo?, another DreamWorks Animation kids series
TV back-catalog titles confirmed for launch
- 21 Jump Street
- 30 Rock
- Aaron Hernandez Uncovered
- The Affair (premium tiers)
- American Ninja Warrior (premium tiers)
- American Ninja Warrior Jr.
- Bad Girls Club
- Battlestar Galactica
- Below Deck
- Botched
- Care Bears (premium tiers)
- Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot (premium tiers)
- Cheers (premium tiers)
- Chrisley Knows Best
- Columbo
- Dateline
- Downton Abbey
- DreamWorks Dragons: Riders of Berk (premium tiers)
- Everybody Hates Chris
- Everybody Loves Raymond (premium tiers)
- Fievel's American Tails
- Flipping Out
- Frasier (premium tiers)
- Friday Night Lights
- The Game
- The George Lopez Show (premium tiers)
- Hell's Kitchen
- Heroes
- Highlander
- Hollywood Game Night
- House (premium tiers)
- Hunter
- Jay Leno's Garage
- The Jeff Foxworthy Show (premium tiers)
- King of Queens (premium tiers)
- Kong: The Animated Series
- Law and Order (premium tiers)
- Law and Order: SVU (premium tiers)
- Law and Order: Criminal Intent
- Leave It to Beaver
- Million Dollar Listing New York
- Monk
- Munsters
- Murder She Wrote
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
- Parks and Recreation
- Pawn Stars
- Parenthood
- Project Blue Book
- Psych
- Punky Brewster
- Ray Donovan (premium tiers)
- Real Housewives of Dallas
- Real Husbands of Hollywood
- The Rockford Files
- Royal Pains
- Saturday Night Live
- Saved By the Bell
- Sacred Lies
- Shahs of Sunset
- Snapped
- Southern Charm
- Storage Wars
- Suits
- Superstore (premium tiers)
- Swedish Dicks (premium tiers)
- Top Chef Masters
- Two and a Half Men (premium tiers)
- Undercover Boss
- Woody Woodpecker
- Yellowstone (premium tiers)
Movie catalog confirmed for launch
- American Psycho
- Billy Elliot
- The Birds
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Charlie Wilson's War (premium tiers only)
- Children of Men (premium tiers only)
- The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury
- Do the Right Thing
- Dracula
- Dragnet
- Fear
- Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas
- Fletch
- Fletch Lives
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall (premium tiers only)
- Frankenstein
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- Gosford Park
- The Hitcher
- Howard the Duck
- Identity Thief (premium tiers only)
- I Am Ali
- The Interpreter
- In The Name of the Father
- Joe
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Kicking & Screaming
- Larry Crowne (premium tiers only)
- The Last House On The Left
- Law Abiding Citizen
- Lone Ranger
- Lone Survivor (premium tiers only)
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Mummy
- One True Thing
- Phantom Thread
- Psycho
- Scarface
- Shrek
- The Sting
- Ted (premium tiers only)
- Tully
- What Dreams May Come
- Willie
- You, Me & Dupree (premium tiers only)
Next-day streaming access to new episodes
- Access Hollywood
- America's Got Talent
- Blindspot
- Bluff City Law
- Bring the Funny
- Chicago Fire
- Chicago Med
- Chicago P.D.
- Council of Dads
- Dateline
- Days of our Lives
- Ellen's Game of Games
- Hollywood Game Night
- Indebted
- Law and Order: SVU
- Lincoln Rhyme
- A Little Late with Lilly Singh
- Making It
- Manifest
- Meet the Press
- NBC Nightly News
- New Amsterdam
- Perfect Harmony
- Saturday Night Live
- Songland
- Sunnyside
- Superstore
- The Blacklist
- The Inbetween
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The Kenan Show
- The Titan Games
- The Wall
- This Is Us
- Titan Games
- World of Dance
- Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Post-launch
Originals with confirmed release dates post-launch
- Hitmen, a sitcom about inept contract killers, starring Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, best known as the former hosts of The Great British Bake Off -- Aug. 6
- Five Bedrooms, about five people who buy a house together -- Aug. 13
- A.P. Bio's new season, starring Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt -- Sept. 3
Departure, a series about the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of airliner flying over the Atlantic Ocean -- Sept. 17
The following are the originals in the pipeline for Peacock, but the timing of most of these projects is unclear.
Original drama
- A revival of Battlestar Galactica by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.
- An anthology series that'll base its first installment on Hatching Twitter, Nick Bilton's best-selling book about the creation of that social network.
- Dr. Death, based on the true-crime podcast, starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater.
- Angelyne, a limited series from Emmy Rossum about a surgically enhanced LA pop-culture icon.
- One of Us Is Lying, based on the best-selling young adult mystery-thriller.
- Armas De Mujer, starring Kate del Castillo, a dramedy from the team behind Telemundo's La Reina del Sur.
- A Queer as Folk reboot.
- A kids version of The Tonight Show.
Original comedy
- Rutherford Falls, starring Ed Helms, who also co-created the show with Mike Schur (the showrunner for The Good Place and co-creator of Parks and Recreation) and Sierra Teller Ornelas, who produced ABC's Splitting Up Together and NBC's Superstore.
- Straight Talk, from Rashida Jones, about two main characters with opposing ideologies forced into an odd coupling.
- A Saved by the Bell reboot, with original cast members including Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, from 30 Rock's Tracey Wigfield. This is expected to be available in 2020.
- The Punky Brewster reboot, starring Soleil Moon Frye as a grownup version of the titular character. This is expected to be available in 2020.
- The Adventure Zone, a fantasy animated comedy series based on the Dungeons & Dragons podcast and best-selling graphic novel series.
- Clean Slate, starring Laverne Cox as a trans woman who returns to Alabama and reunites with her estranged father after 17 years, produced by legendary producer Norman Lear.
- Expecting, produced by Mindy Kaling, about a single woman who asks her gay best friend to be her sperm donor.
- Division One, a coming-of-age comedy about an underdog women's collegiate soccer team, produced by Amy Poehler.
- MacGruber, based on the Saturday Night Live sketch character who spawned a movie in 2010. Will Forte stars in, writes and produces this comedy series.
- Girls5Eva, produced by Tina Fey about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s that reunites for one more shot at stardom.
- Lady Parts, a comedy about a female Muslim punk band, which aired on Channel 4 in the UK.
- Code 404, a cop comedy.
Original unscripted shows
- Who Wrote That, a Saturday Night Live docuseries from creator Lorne Michaels, exploring the famous personalities in front of and behind the camera.
- A stand-up special, comedy shorts and a new talk show from Kevin Hart and his LOL Network.
- The Amber Ruffin Show, a weekly late night show starring Ruffin and executive produced by Seth Meyers.
- Real Housewives Mash-up, a spinoff of Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise.
- A racing series from Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- Dream Team 2020, a behind-the-scenes documentary series that follows USA Basketball superstars on their Olympic journey to Tokyo, produced in partnership with the NBA.
- Hot Water: In Deep with Ryan Lochte, the Olympian from 2016's Rio games attempts to move beyond past scandals and make Team USA again.
- United States of Speed, which features the American runners leading Team USA to take on the domination of Jamaica's Usain Bolt.
- Run Through the Line, a look at the creation of Nike.
- The Greatest Race, which interviews swimmers on both sides of the epic 4x100 relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Original kids programming
- Archibald's Next Big Thing, from Tony Hale of Veep and Arrested Development, this comedy features a chicken who 'yes-ands' his way through life.
- Dragon Rescue Riders, in which Dak, Leyla and their dragon friends find strange crystals that change their powers.
- DreamWorks Where's Waldo?, an animated series based on the iconic character.
TV back-catalog titles coming...sometime
- 3rd Rock from the Sun
- The Office (January)
- A-Team
- American Greed
- American Pickers
- Ancient Aliens
- Bates Motel
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Charmed
- Chicago Fire
- Chicago P.D.
- Chicago Med
- Cold Case Files
- Covert Affairs
- Crossing Jordan
- Curse of Oak Island
- Don't Be Tardy
- Face Off
- First 48
- Flipping Out
- Hollywood Game Night
- Hollywood Medium
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians
- Killer Couples
- Knight Rider
- Lock-Up
- Magnum P.I. (1980)
- Married to Medicine
- Married... With Children
- Miami Vice (1984)
- Million Dollar Listing
- Milionaire Matchmaker
- Murder She Wrote
- New Amsterdam
- Paranormal Witness
- Pawn Stars
- Roseanne
- Royal Pains
- Storage Wars
- Summer House
- The Mindy Project
- The Profit
- The Purge
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of New York
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- The Real Housewives of Orange County
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Top Chef
- Vanderpump Rules
- Will & Grace
Movies coming... sometime
- 3:10 to Yuma
- A Beautiful Mind
- American Beauty
- American Gangster
- American Pie
- ANTZ
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Back to the Future
- Beetlejuice
- Big Fat Liar
- The Big Lebowski
- Billy Elliot
- The Blues Brothers
- The Bone Collector
- Boss Baby
- Boss Baby 2
- The Break Up
- The Breakfast Club
- Bridesmaids
- Brokeback Mountain
- Bruno
- Carlito's Way
- Casino
- Catch Me If You Can
- Changeling
- Chicken Run
- Cinderella Man
- The Conjuring
- The Croods
- Croods 2
- Dallas Buyers Club
- The Dark Knight
- Dawn of the Dead
- Definitely Maybe
- Devil
- The Despicable Me franchise
- Dune
- Erin Brockovich
- E.T. The Extra Terrestrial
- The Express
- Evan Almighty
- Fast & Furious
- Fast 5
- Fast & Furious 6
- Fatal Attraction
- Field of Dreams
- The Firm
- Get Him to the Greek
- The Godfather trilogy
- The Good Shepherd
- The Graduate
- The Great Outdoors
- Heat (1986)
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- The House on the Left
- Hostel
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Howard the Duck
- The Hurt Locker
- It Follows
- It's Complicated
- Jaws
- Jurassic Park: The Lost World
- The Kids Are Alright
- King Kong
- Knocked Up
- Lost in Translation
- Last Holiday
- Liar, Liar
- Little Fockers
- Little Rascals
- Lost in Translation
- Love Happens
- Mama
- Mamma Mia!
- Meatballs
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet Joe Black
- Meet the Parents
- Moonrise Kingdom
- Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Mummy Returns
- National Lampoon's Vacation
- National Lampoon's European Vacation
- Open Water
- Patriot Games
- Parenthood
- Pitch Black
- Police Academy
- Prince of Egypt
- The Purge
- Ray
- Riddick
- Ride Along
- The Road to El Dorado
- Robin Hood
- Scent of a Woman
- Schindler's List
- Shark Tale
- Sinbad
- Sinister
- Something New
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
- Tale of Despereaux
- The Scorpion King
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Trolls World Tour
- Waiting...
- Wanted
- Won't You Be My Neighbor
- You Should Have Left
Kids library
- 3-2-1 Penguins
- Beethoven
- Cleopatra in Space
- Curious George library
- Father of the Pride
- He-Man & Masters of the Universe
- Kody Kapow
- Madagascar: A Little Wild
- Maisy
- New Adventures of He-Man
- New Adventures of Zorro
- Postman Pat
- Punky Brewster (Animated)
- Sabrina the Teenage Witch
- She-Ra
- Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories
- The Chica Show
- The Mighty Ones
- TrollsTopia
- Voltron Force
- Voltron Defender of the Universe
- Zafari
Spanish-language programming
Peacock will lean into Telemundo to reach Hispanic audiences with the streaming service, with more than thousands of hours of Telemundo's programming. So far, the company has specified that this will include the original dramedy Armas de Mujer, a new series from the makers of La Reina del Sur, and popular library titles 100 Dias Para Volver, Betty in NY, El Barón and Preso No. 1.
- 100 Días para Enamorarnos
- Al Otro Lado Del Muro
- Betty En NY
- Celia
- Caso Cerrado
- Chiquis N' Control
- Corazón Valiente
- ¿Dónde está Elisa?
- El Barón
- El Chema
- El Rostro De La Venganza
- Guerra de Ídolos
- Historias De La Virgen Morena
- I Love Jenni
- José José
- La Querida Del Centauro
- Larrymania
- Más Sabe El Diablo
- Mi Familia Perfecta
- Perro Amor
- Preso No. 1
- ¿Quién es Quién?
- Reina de Corazones
- Relaciones Peligrosas
- Santa Diabla
- The Riveras
- Un Poquito Tuyo
- Victoria
- Victorinos
Peacock Virtual Channels
- Art House: Indie films
- Family Movie Night: Films for the whole family
- Get Spooked: Scary movies
- L&O DUN DUN: Law & Order all the time
- Latino Now by Telemundo: Películas y series en Español
- Laugh It Out: All comedy, all the time
- Nail Biters: Intense thrillers
- Olympics Docs: The stories behind the biggest Olympic athletes
- Olympics Profiles: Compelling stories about the athletes of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
- Out of This World: Sci-fi & fantasy that will blow your mind
- Peachicks: Keeping toddlers entertained and educated
- Peacock Kids: Shows for 6- to 11-year-olds
- Peacock Poker: Like a seat at a casino, 24/7
- Peacock Sports: Live, replays and highlights from your favorite sports
- Rotten Tomatoes: Fresh film and TV recommendations, hot trailers, breaking news and top moments
- SNL Vault: Every SNL season
- Tear Jerkers: Movies for when you want a good cry
- The Ones You Love: Classic TV and movies
- True Crime: Stories of real crimes involving real people
Discuss: Peacock is live: Prices, free trials, discounts, devices, shows and movies
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.