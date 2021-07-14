Peacock is casting for a Pride and Prejudice-inspired dating show

Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

Sick of dating apps and wish the love of your life would just pull up to your sprawling estate in a horse and buggy and lure you away to the ball? Well, you may be in luck. NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service is apparently casting for a show called Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance made for people who feel like they aren't getting anywhere on Tinder or Hinge and wish they could just go back to the old ways. Casting is open to anyone who's single and 21 or older.

"If selected, we will transport our heroine and suitors to an international location where they will get to experience what dreams are made of and be fully immersed in a time-traveling quest for love," the casting site reads.

If you're interested in taking part, you'll have to fill out a thorough questionnaire on everything from why you think you're single to your thoughts on dating apps. Applicants are also asked to upload a 20-second video on why they're "ready to find love in an unprecedented way."

Those selected will reportedly engage in period-era pastimes like carriage rides, archery and sending hand-written letters. They'll also have to be OK with living internationally for up to seven weeks, with shooting currently scheduled to take place between Aug. 23 to Oct. 8, according to People. The show doesn't yet have a release date.

A representative for Peacock didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

