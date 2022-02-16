Peacemaker will return for a second season

Peacemaker, the Suicide Squad spinoff series on HBO Max, will have a second season. Series creator James Gunn tweeted the news of the renewal Wednesday, a day before the series' season 1 finale.
"That's right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two," Gunn said.
The HBO Max series follows Peacemaker, played by former WWE superstar John Cena, after the events from The Suicide Squad, which was directed by Gunn. The show's first season comes to an end Thursday at midnight when the finale is available on the streaming service.