Peacemaker will return for a second season

HBO Max

Peacemaker, the Suicide Squad spinoff series on HBO Max, will have a second season. Series creator James Gunn tweeted the news of the renewal Wednesday, a day before the series' season 1 finale.

"That's right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two," Gunn said.

That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @HBOMax - and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/wZSZBivrDQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 16, 2022

The HBO Max series follows Peacemaker, played by former WWE superstar John Cena, after the events from The Suicide Squad, which was directed by Gunn. The show's first season comes to an end Thursday at midnight when the finale is available on the streaming service.