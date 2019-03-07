PCs continue their slow and steady decline, says IDC

Sarah Tew/CNET

The long retreat continues for the PC market.

In 2019, sales of computing devices, including desktops, laptops and tablets, are expected to drop 3.3 percent around the world, according to a new forecast from market researcher IDC. That continues a trend that's been going on for years now.

The computing device market will shrink to 372.6 million shipments in 2023, according to IDC's release. Detachables, notebooks and mobile workstation will increase their market share in the next five years.

"While the long-run [personal computing device] market remains in persistent decline, the constitution of the market continues to churn for the better," said Linn Huang, research director for devices and displays at IDC, in the release. "And with ray-tracing ramping up and 5G-connected, dual-screen, and foldable devices on the not-too-distant horizon, consumers and professionals will likely find something compelling at the premium end."