PC shipments rise as COVID-19 drives work and school from home

Worldwide PC shipments are up again following a supply chain disruptions caused by the spread of the coronavirus across the globe. PC shipments reached 64.8 million units in the second quarter of 2020, according to analysis by Garter published Thursday. Sellers were able to restock their PC supplies, while demand for laptops also grew during the quarter as more people worked or studied from home due to COVID-19.

"The PC supply chain was severely disrupted in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mikako Kitagawa, Gartner research director. "However, this uptick in mobile PC demand will not continue beyond 2020, as shipments were mainly boosted by short-term business needs due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) was also released Thursday afternoon. Its numbers were a little different, reporting a total shipment volume of 72 million PCs during the quarter. IDC also found HP to be the top in shipments, at 18 million, followed by Lenovo on 17 million and Dell on 12 million. IDC says Apple shipped 5 million PCs and Acer shipped over 4 million.

IDC also attributed the growth in shipments to the pandemic.

"The strong demand driven by work-from-home as well as e-learning needs has surpassed previous expectations and has once again put the PC at the center of consumers' tech portfolio," said Jitesh Ubrani, IDC Mobile Device Trackers research manager. "What remains to be seen is if this demand and high level of usage continues during a recession and into the post-COVID world since budgets are shrinking while schools and workplaces reopen."