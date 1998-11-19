CNET también está disponible en español.

PC sellers face challenges for 1999

Next year is full of uncertainties for the high-tech industry, as firms worry about Y2K and other issues. Meanwhile, direct sellers are transforming into storefronts.

Y2K, Euro could hurt high-tech in '99
news analysis Or Y2K could have the opposite effect, sparking more buying. Execs at Comdex agree on one thing: We're in for a wacky year.

Survey: IT spending to slow
A survey of 75 Fortune 500 CIOs predicts that corporate IT spending in 1999 is expected to slow, due to increased funding needed to tame the Y2K bug and other issues.

Reach of direct PC sellers expands
Dell and others are rapidly transforming themselves into online storefronts, where customers can purchase a wide variety of products and services.

