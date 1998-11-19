PC sellers face challenges for 1999

Next year is full of uncertainties for the high-tech industry, as firms worry about Y2K and other issues. Meanwhile, direct sellers are transforming into storefronts.
|
Y2K, Euro could hurt high-tech in '99
news analysis Or Y2K could have the opposite effect, sparking more buying. Execs at Comdex agree on one thing: We're in for a wacky year.
Survey: IT spending to slow
Reach of direct PC sellers expands
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.