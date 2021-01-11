PC sales hold strong as remote work, school continue for many

Lenovo

Working remotely during the pandemic has breathed new life into PC sales, according to a new report from the International Data Corporation. The fourth quarter of 2020 alone saw global PC shipments reach 91.6 million units, climbing more than 26% year over year.

Over the entirety of 2020, IDC reported over 13% growth in PC sales. The company said that 2010 was the last time the PC market saw similar growth.

"Every segment of the supply chain was stretched to its limits as production once again lagged behind demand during the quarter," Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC's Mobile Device Trackers, said in a release on Monday. "Not only were PC makers and ODMs dealing with component and production capacity shortages, but logistics remained an issue as vendors were forced to resort to air freight, upping costs at the expense of reducing delivery times."

According to IDC's data, Lenovo scored highest out of top five PC companies in total shipments, market share and growth. The company shipped 72,669 PCs in 2020. HP Inc. followed, shipping 67,646 units. Dell Technologies, Apple and Acer Group also made the top five companies.