PC market saw highest growth in 10 years, analyst says

Lori Grunin/CNET

The global PC market grew 13% compared to last year, hitting 79.2 million units in Q3 2020, according to Canalys. That's the biggest growth in the last 10 years, the tech market analyst said.

Shipments saw a weak first quarter, followed by a stronger Q2 that continued into Q3. Worldwide notebook shipments hit 64 million units amid stronger demand as the COVID-19 pandemic forced many employees to continue working from home. Laptop and mobile workstation shipments rose 28.3% year-over-year. Desktops and desktop workstations, on the other hand, saw a 26% decline in shipments.

Lenovo earned the top spot in the market, with 11.4% growth and shipments reaching beyond 19 million. HP saw 11.9% growth, hitting 18.7 million shipped units. Dell landed in third place following a 0.5% drop in shipments compared to last year. Apple and Acer were in fourth and fifth place, respectively, with 13.2% and 15% growth.

"Vendors, the supply chain, and the channel have now had time to find their feet and allocate resources towards supplying notebooks, which continue to see massive demand from both businesses and consumers," Canalys analyst Ishan Dutt said in a release.

"The lasting effects of this pandemic on the way people work, learn and collaborate will create significant opportunities for PC vendors in the coming years," added Canalys research director Rushabh Doshi. "Although the focus has been on commercial PC demand in the last two quarters, consumer spending during the holiday season is set to bring more joy to the PC market."