PBS is headed to YouTube TV later this year

PBS and PBS Kids channels will soon be available to cord cutters who subscribe to YouTube TV. The public broadcaster said Monday that it's secured spots on YouTube TV, which offers more than 70 live TV channels, on-demand video and a cloud-based DVR for $50 per month.

This is the first digital partnership of its kind for PBS, according to a press release on Monday. Participating PBS stations will be available for live stream on YouTube TV later this year.

"Our goal is to reach as many Americans as possible with content that educates, inspires and entertains," said Ira Rubenstein, chief digital and marketing officer for PBS, in the release. "As a broadcaster that is rooted in communities, we appreciate YouTube's commitment to local content, and we are pleased that this service provides audiences with access to programming that is produced and distributed by our member stations."

Lori Conkling, global head of partnerships at YouTube, said audiences everywhere trust PBS and the partnership shows that YouTube TV is dedicated to providing quality content to subscribers.

PBS has more than 330 member stations, though its unclear how many will participate in the partnership with YouTube TV. PBS didn't immediately respond for further comment.