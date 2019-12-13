Payroll data of 29,000 Facebook employees reportedly stolen

Angela Lang/CNET

Thousands of Facebook employees had their personal banking info stolen last month, Bloomberg reported Friday. The data breach reportedly occurred when someone stole multiple unencrypted physical hard drives from a Facebook payroll staffer's car. Info included names, bank account numbers, the last four Social Security Number digits, salaries, bonus amounts and equity details, the report said.

Around 29,000 Facebook employees were affected by the theft, Bloomberg said, quoting a company spokesperson. Facebook reportedly alerted staff on Dec. 13 after discovering the theft on Nov. 20 following the drives being stolen Nov. 17.

"We worked with law enforcement as they investigated a recent car break-in and theft of an employee's bag containing company equipment with employee payroll information stored on it," a Facebook spokeswoman confirmed to Bloomberg. "We have seen no evidence of abuse and believe this was a smash-and-grab crime rather than an attempt to steal employee information."

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.