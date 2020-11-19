PayPal's new Generosity Network lets you raise money for a cause

CNET también está disponible en español.

This story is part of Tech for a Better World, stories about the diverse teams creating products, apps and services to improve our lives and society.

PayPal will let you launch a crowdfunding campaign for yourself, your community or a cause through a new program called Generosity Network, the company said Thursday. 

Campaigns can raise up to $20,000 over a 30-day period. 

"The Generosity Network was designed to provide an accessible, easy and secure way for our customers to raise money on behalf of causes, and connect them with millions of PayPal customers who can offer their support this holiday season and beyond," PayPal's vice president of giving, Oktay Dogramaci, said in a statement. 

PayPal cites the economic hardship brought on by the coronavirus pandemic as a reason for creating the service. Any donations made through Generosity Network campaigns are deposited directly into the organizer's PayPal account. 

The announcement comes just ahead of Giving Tuesday, an event described as "a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world."