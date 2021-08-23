PayPal users in the UK can now trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

PayPal users in the UK will now be able to trade cryptocurrencies on the service, ten months after the feature was first introduced in the US. Customers will be able to choose from four different cryptocurrencies to trade -- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

PayPal's announcement on Monday marks the first time the company is introducing crypto-trading features to country other than the US, after launching in its home country last October. Users will be able to view real-time cryptocurrency pricing with the PayPal app and access educational content about trading to better understand the risks. Trading will start at just £1, and while there will be currency conversion and trading fees, it won't cost anything to hold cryptocurrencies in a PayPal account.

"The pandemic has accelerated digital change and innovation across all aspects of our lives— including the digitisation of money and greater consumer adoption of digital financial services," said Jose Fernandez da Ponte, VP in charge of crypto at PayPal in a statement. "We are committed to continue working closely with regulators in the UK, and around the world, to offer our support -- and meaningfully contribute to shaping the role digital currencies will play in the future of global finance and commerce."