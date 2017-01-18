Pay TV loses ground to antenna-only households

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

A study by market research firm Park Associates shows a steady increase in TV customers who are forgoing traditional cable. 15% of US broadband households now get all of their TV from an antenna. That number has increased steadily over the course of five years as pay TV subscriptions have seen a corresponding drop.

Parks Associates notes that cord cutters are gaining ground because of a lack of satisfaction with traditional cable service. Brett Sappington, Senior Director of Research at Parks Associates, notes in a blog post that "live broadcasts of high-profile events remain a challenge for online delivery, though pay TV and broadcast TV conquered live distribution long ago."

With lots of antenna options out there for those looking to cut the cord, the reasons to stay with a cable subscription you don't like are shrinking.