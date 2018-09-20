Humble Bundle

Few words make my skin crawl like "banned books." So when the Humble Bundle folks put together this amazing offer in support of the National Coalition Against Censorship and the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, you can bet it got my attention.

The Forbidden Books Bundle ($15 for the entire thing) includes some 22 ebooks and digital comics, all of them controversial in some way. Some were challenged, others were banned. At least one, Albert Einstein's Essays on Humanism, was publicly burned pre-World War II.

There are some famous and important works here, including Alice Walker's The Color Purple, William Styron's Sophie's Choice and Hubert Selby Jr.'s Last Exit to Brooklyn. You also get Jeff Smith's excellent Bone Vol. 1 comic, the wrenching Barefoot Gen Vol 1: A Cartoon Story of Hiroshima and two comic and essay collections from Neil Gaiman.

All the ebooks here are provided in DRM-free EPUB, Mobi and PDF formats, while the digital comics add CBZ to that mix. Translation: You can read them on just about any device.

By the way, $15 is the minimum price for the complete bundle, but if you want to pay more in favor of these great charities, you certainly have the option of doing so. Just click Custom Amount, and then click Choose where your money goes to further fine-tune your payment.

