If you've always wanted to join a warehouse club but didn't relish the idea of paying an annual fee, this is the deal for you. For a limited time, ZDNet Academy is offering a with promo code CLUBFIVE. You'll then receive a pair of Sam's Club gift cards with a combined value of $45. That not only makes your membership free, it puts an extra $5 in your pocket.

Here are the details: About 10 days after you activate your membership, you'll receive a $25 e-gift card for use at Sam's Club. (As always, there may be some restrictions on how you can use that card. Alcohol is typically forbidden, for example.)

Meanwhile, after you spend at least $20 at SamsClub.com, you'll receive a gift card for $20. This one takes about three weeks to arrive.

The deal is available only to new Sam's Club members and residents of the US. Take note, too, that after the first year, your membership will auto-renew at the regular rate unless you cancel.

This is a Cheapskate exclusive folks, and the only time I can recall you actually making money by signing up for a Sam's Club membership.

