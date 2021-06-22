PAX West will be the first big in-person gaming event post-pandemic

Getty Images

The Penny Arcade Expo, or PAX, was one of many events canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year, however, it's coming back, and it's going to be in person.

PAX West 2021 will take place on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6, at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle according to a press release Tuesday. It will be the first large in-person gaming event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March.

Read more: The biggest games of 2021 still to come

PAX started in 2004 by the creator of the Penny Arcade webcomic as a place for gamers to gather and share their passion for video games and tabletop games. It has since become an event for developers to show off their latest games, and esports players to compete against one another. There are four events held each year: PAX West in Seattle, PAX East in Boston, PAX South in San Antonio and PAX Australia Melbourne. PAX East was the last in-person PAX event held last February.

Show organizers ReedPop and Penny say they are working with venue officials, local governments and health authorities to determine event capacity, which will be reduced, and ensure a safe setting. More info about the health and safety guidelines will come out before the event.

PAX West 2021 badges will go on sale in two weeks. Four-day passes will cost $230, while single-day passes will cost $60 each.