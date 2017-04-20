Hide from the world with your own pop-up privacy tent

Pause Pod

In today's demanding modern world, everything from smartphones to co-workers want a piece of your time and concentration. Wouldn't it be nice to just shut it all out for a moment? That's the idea behind the Pause Pod, a self-contained pop-up sanctuary space.

How is this different from a regular pop-up tent? The Pause Pod comes in sober black (perfect for work). It's very compact. You can choose to unfurl the leg portion or leave it rolled up to save space. You can also get a tablet mount add-on so you can use the pod like a personal movie theater. If that's too much stimulus, check out the starry night sky add-on so you can relax with visions of space.

The Pause Pod marketing images suggest using the pop-up both at home and at work. The creators say the pod is inspired by blanket forts, the DIY childhood standby for hiding out from parents and siblings. There's something very appealing and cozy about that concept.

While the Pause Pod can be used outside, the creators note the tent is only water-repellent, so it's not going to be a good option for a potentially drizzly camping trip.

It seems like plenty of people just want to get away from it all. The Pause Pod blew well past its Kickstarter funding goal and has attracted over $54,000 in support with 36 days left to run. The discount early pledge price runs about $122 (£95, AU$162). Keep in mind that not all crowdfunding projects deliver on time and as expected.

The Pause Pod may be a glorified blanket fort, but its sanctuary-like appeal could earn it a place in homes, workplaces, schools and wherever else people need a break from the pushes and pulls of the world. When done, you can just fold it back up and tuck it away until the next time you need an escape.

