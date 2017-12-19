While exploring a wreck off the coast of the Philippines earlier this month, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's research ship, RV Petrel, captured rare footage of an elusive bluntnose sixgill shark. The video footage was posted to YouTube on Monday.

"This is remarkable footage of the bluntnose sixgill shark, a rare and deep-dwelling species of shark," Gonzalo Araojo, executive director of the Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines, said on Allen's website. "This, to our knowledge, is the first live encounter with the species in the Philippines."

The crew was surveying wreckage of a World War II ship in Ormoc Bay in the Philippines in early December when they came across the shark at nearly 259 meters deep.

The bluntnose sixgill shark can grow up to 15 feet, and "as a member of the Hexanchidae family, it has more close relatives that are extinct than alive today."

Allen launched Global FinPrint in 2015, and the group works to track the diminishing number of sharks, rays and other types of marine life.

Correction, 10:07 a.m. PT: An earlier version of this story identified the shipwreck near the shark as the USS Indianapolis. While the crew is unsure which ship was being surveyed at the time of the video, it was not the Indianapolis.