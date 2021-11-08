Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie delayed, report says

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a new movie to be helmed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, has been delayed, according to a Monday report from The Hollywood Reporter. The film was reportedly slated to begin preproduction this year with production starting in 2022. Jenkins' schedule and other commitments required wouldn't allow for filming to start next year, according to the report.

CNET reached out to Disney for comment and we'll update when we hear back.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron's plot will follow pilots across the Star War universe. In addition, it will be the first Star Wars feature film directed by a woman.