Patriots' Belichick says he doesn't care about 'SnapFace' and 'InstantChat'

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Photo by Corbis via Getty Images

Bill Belichick wore hoodies before Mark Zuckerberg had even heard of them.

Yet the New England Patriots coach has never shown a penchant for technology.

Last year, he said he'd had quite enough of Microsoft's Surface tablets, which were introduced to the NFL in order to make coaches' jobs easier. He even destroyed a Surface in frustration.

Now he's snorting at Facebook, Snapchat and all the social media that so enchant his players.

On Monday, he appeared on the WEEI radio show "Dale and Holley." Inevitably, he was asked about a Facebook Live video recorded after Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff Game by Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown. (Brown deleted it, but it's drifted onto YouTube.)

During the video, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is heard to utter: "When you get to this point in the journey, not a lot needs to be said. Let's say very little moving forward. Let's start our preparation. We've spotted these a**holes a day and a half." (New England had played and won on Saturday.)

The Steelers are to snap and face Belichick's Patriots next weekend in the AFC Championship game. What, then, did the Patriots coach think of being referred to in derogatory terms, even if on Facebook Live?

"Yeah, as you know I'm not on SnapFace and all that," he said. "I don't really get those. I'm just really worried about getting our team ready to go. I'm not really too worried about what they put on InstantChat, or whatever it is."

I can understand him not being on InstantChat. Belichick has rarely been the chatty sort. But he's not on SnapFace? There are those who believe he is the very epitome of the brand, with a face that seems ready to snap at any moment.

It's easy to imagine that the coach is an out-of-touch sort. After ridding himself of the Surface he said he was actually going back to plain old paper.

I fancy, though, that Belichick knows exactly what Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat are. He's an exceptionally intelligent man who knows how to deflect the gaze away from himself -- and not just with his gloriously abject dress sense.

Referring to SnapFace and InstantChat was Bill Belichick being funny. Publicly funny.

This is a rare jewel, one for which we should all be grateful.

