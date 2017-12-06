CBS

Make it so. Patrick Stewart won't be returning to the X-Men universe, the actor told Variety in an article published Tuesday, but there's still the slimmest chance Captain Jean-Luc Picard could engage with fans once more.

At first, Stewart dismissed the idea of returning as the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" captain.

"Oh, lord. I cannot think of another instance in which that might happen," he told Variety. "My feeling is I hung up the space suit and left all that behind a long time ago."

But then...

"Maybe if someone came up with a brilliant idea, I'd do it," Stewart admitted. "One thing that might interest me would be to bring all the existing casts of Star Trek from the last 50 years together for one big story."

That tiny bit of hope is only for Trek fans, though. Stewart ruled out the idea of returning (somehow) as Professor Charles Xavier, last seen in 2017's "Logan" in what certainly appears to be a farewell.

(Spoilers for "Logan" ahead.)

"It became very clear to me that there would never be a better way of saying goodbye to the franchise than the one I just witnessed," Stewart said of playing Xavier in that film. "Charles dies in Logan's arms with Logan profoundly saddened. No better opportunity to say 'au revoir' could ever extend itself."