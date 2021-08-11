Passwords aren't just a problem for adults

Getty

Though you might assume children are some of the more tech-savvy folks out there, it turns out there's an area where they're just as behind as adults: passwords.

Research from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), out Wednesday, found that despite the fact kids are being taught best practices for creating passwords, they're not following them.

NIST surveyed more than 1,500 kids, ages 8 to 18 and found that, for example, 87% of high schoolers use the same password for everything. Depending on age group, (45% of high schoolers versus 23% of elementary school kids) many share passwords with friends. Researchers suggested that those surveyed don't see password sharing as risky behavior, but rather a matter of building friendships and trust.

"The end goal of this research is to better support children and provide recommendations that can be used to provide guidance to them, parents and educators," said NIST researcher Yee-Yin Choong in a statement.

The research did find that as kids got older, their passwords got more complex, going from examples like "yellow" in elementary school to "dancingdinosaursavrwhoop164"in high school. The research also showed that kids get help with their passwords from family.

"Families play a central role in establishing best practices and that parents affect kids' behavior with passwords," NIST said.