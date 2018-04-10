Password-free web security is coming to Chrome, Firefox, Edge

Scott Stein/CNET

Passwords are problematic, and most people don't manage them properly. An alternative is coming to several major web browsers soon: Google, Mozilla and Microsoft are supporting built-in support for a password-free method of authentication on Chrome, Firefox and Edge browsers in the coming months.

The supported WC3 web authentication API (known as WebAuthn) will be on by default in Chrome and Firefox starting in May, and will allow security to be managed without user names and passwords, storing data via unique crytopgraphic keys that get stored on secondary devices. It will also allow PINs, fingerprints, face scans, or other biometric data to enable access to sites over a connected device.

Besides reducing risks of phishing, this will mean greater support for USB, NFC or Bluetooth secondary devices to act as security keys when logging in. Whether that's a phone, a USB authenticator key, or even a smartwatch or a ring, it could help usher in a next wave of wearable security devices in the future.