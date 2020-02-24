Party like it's 1999 with an HP Sprocket 2-in-1 printer and camera for just $55

HP

Remember the Polaroid instant camera? There was a time when Polaroid was ubiquitous. Then the internet, digital cameras, texting and Instagram happened, and no one prints photos anymore. Which means it just might be time for a fun retro digital camera that can do its own instant printing. If that sounds enticing, you can get the right now at Daily Steals when you apply promo code CNETSPRCK at checkout.

This combo camera and printer (which comes in red, black or white) is somewhat bulky as cameras go -- it measures 4.8 x 3.1 x 1.14 inches -- but what you get is a 5-megapixel camera and a built-in printer lab that spits out prints that measure 2 x 3 inches. And it doesn't only print pictures taken with the camera; you can print directly from your phone using the HP Sprocket mobile app.

While it's not the 1990s anymore and I don't think there are limitless applications for the Sprocket, it does seem like a good value for $55 -- especially for the younger set, who will still be enchanted by the prospect of instant, pocket-sized photo printing. What do you think -- does instant photo printing still make sense in 2020? What's the right price for a gadget like this?

