Parrot reportedly grounds its toy drones

If you're a fan of Parrot's Swing or Mambo toy mini drones, you might want to snag one while you still can. The French drone maker is reportedly pulling out of the mini drone market and will shutter all of its drone lines except for its flagship Anafi drones.

Tech site Wirecutter on Thursday tweeted that it "got official confirmation" that Parrot was pulling out of the mini drone market. In an email Friday, a representative for Parrot said the Anafi drone is the future for the company.

Parrot's mini drones weren't really designed for shooting great aerial videos. The smaller drones, like the palm-sized Mambo, aimed to let you experience the fun of piloting a drone without forking out too much cash.

Last year, Parrot launched its compact, lightweight Anafi camera drone. Since then, Parrot has updated the Anafi with new features and released a version with thermal camera, reportedly a move to market the drone to enterprise users instead of competing with DJI in the consumer market.

