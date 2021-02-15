Parler relaunches its website after monthlong absence

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Social media platform Parler announced its return to the internet on Monday, more than a month after it was forced offline for allowing inflammatory posts about the Capitol Hill insurrection.

The Twitter alternative, which had become a haven for racist and right-wing extremist content, was forced offline in January when Amazon Web Services cut services to it. It wasn't immediately clear who is hosting the relaunched site.

Parler said in a statement the new site is built on "sustainable, independent technology and not reliant on so-called "Big Tech" for its operations."

The company, which has been without a CEO for two weeks, is now being lead on an interim basis by Mark Meckler, who had been part of the "executive committee" running the company after former CEO John Matze was fired by the board in January.

Cloud hosting company SkySilk is now hosting Parler, according to NPR. The Los Angeles-based company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Parler was booted offline in mid-January after Amazon Web Services cut its services, a move that followed decisions by Apple and Google to stop distributing the social network's mobile apps. Amazon said it took the action because Parler wasn't moderating posts from users advocating violence.

The moves by tech giants to distance themselves from Parler came amid growing concerns that the service could be used to promote more violence in the wake of the attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, who whipped them up at a rally. Talk of guns and violence was widespread in Parler discussions ahead of the march on the Capitol, which was organized to support the president's baseless claims that the November election had been stolen from him.

