Parler is back on Apple's App Store

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Conservative social media service Parler is once again available on Apple's iOS App Store after being after being taken down following the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. The updated version of the app includes "enhanced threat and incitement reporting tools," according to its App Store listing.

Parler, social network popular with conservatives and right-wing extremists, went offline in January after being taking down by Apple, Google and Amazon. The moves by the tech giants to distance themselves from Parler after concerns grew that the service could be used to promote more violence.

Last month, Apple said in a letter to Republican lawmakers it had approved proposed changes by Parler and expected the app to return to its App Store once updated with those fixes. In the letter, the iPhone maker said it originally removed the app from its platform because its review team "found a significant number of posts" that violated the company's rules against "objectionable content," including posts that "encouraged violence, denigrated various ethnic groups, races and religions, glorified Nazism, and called for violence against specific people."

The website for the social network returned in February, and as of Monday, the app is available again on Apple's virtual storefront.

