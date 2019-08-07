Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Ron Swanson (played by Nick Offerman) made bacon, mustaches, carpentry and Luddites cool on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. But add Swanson to another show, and a certain kind of magic -- or nightmare fuel -- happens.

In a video called Full House of Mustaches posted Tuesday, YouTube user DrFakenstein shows us what happens when Swanson gets deepfaked onto the faces of every character in the '90s family-friendly sitcom Full House.

Deepfakes are fake videos that convincingly show people appearing to be doing or saying things they never did. In this case, it's grafting Swanson's stern expression onto the faces of Full House cast members.

Seeing Swanson's mustached face in place of male characters father Danner Tanner (Bob Saget), Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier) isn't that shocking. The real weirdness happens when Swanson's mug replaces the adorable faces of eldest daughter D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), middle daughter Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and toddler Michelle (twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen).

D.J. doing homework at her desk, Stephanie playing with the family dog and Michelle playing drums -- all with Swanson's creepy mug replacing their cute faces -- can't be unseen.

In an earlier YouTube video, DrFakenstein posted Swanson again as Michelle, Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) as Uncle Jesse and Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe) as Danny Tanner in a scene from Full House.

DrFakenstein's other deepfake videos include fighter Mike Tyson in the sitcom Family Matters, rapper Eminem on Sesame Street and Kermit the Frog interviewing rapper Snoop Dogg.