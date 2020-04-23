Parks and Recreation is getting a one-off reunion episode next week

NBC

In some of the best news since the Friends reunion special was announced, Parks and Recreation is coming back for a one-off scripted reunion special. It'll air on NBC Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, filling our screens once more with the warm and fuzzy world of Pawnee, Indiana.

"Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money," said show cocreator Michael Schur. The half-hour special will help raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

"I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old 'Parks and Rec' team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!"

The episode will see Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) do her utmost to "stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing," according to NBC.

We can expect almost all the incredible cast to be there, including Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir and Retta. And don't be surprised if "several guest stars from the Pawnee universe" pop in (fingers crossed for any reference to Li'l Sebastian).

Poehler dropped the special bombshell in a teaser on Twitter, including that the "all-new story" will be shot from the actors' homes (they'll presumably be in character).

Leslie Knope wants to let you in on a secret... On April 30, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for “A Parks and Recreation Special”. Our workplace proximity associates, along with our neighbors at @StateFarm, are raising money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH pic.twitter.com/ZId6Lq3rkJ — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 23, 2020

After seven seasons, Parks and Recreation came to an end in 2015. Last March, the cast and creators spoke on a panel for a 10-year anniversary reunion at PaleyFest, hinting a reunion episode may not be in the cards, but Schur did say, "I would never ever say never."