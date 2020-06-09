Park perfectly in your garage with this $15 laser assist parking guide

ZoneTech

Sometimes it seems like pulling into your garage is like lining up an F-18 to make a carrier landing. You need to leave room on both sides of the car to get the doors open and you can't pull in too far for fear of smashing into storage boxes -- but if you don't pull in far enough, you're blocking the garage door. Well, throw away the hanging tennis ball or the rubber chock (which slides around, defeating the purpose). The ZoneTech Parking Assist Laser Guide hangs from the ceiling and shoots a pair of lasers toward the ground -- one for each car in your two-car garage. Just pull your car into the laser spot and you're done. Originally listed for $80 and currently selling for about $20, you can grab the when you apply discount code CNETZTP at checkout.

As might expect from a $15 gadget, the ZoneTech is pretty simple. Don't expect robots to fly out and guide you in or an autopark mode to take control of the wheel and brakes. Instead, it shines a laser on the floor of your garage; that's it. You can independently position both lasers so, as you pull in, you stop when you see the beam land on your dashboard (or wherever you'd like it to hit). The gadget plugs into AC power, but it has a 9-volt backup battery so it'll continue working even if the power is out when you arrive home. And the motion sensor turns the laser on when it sees your car is in motion and off again after it stops.

ZoneTech isn't a major brand, but I found a similar model elsewhere that appears to be made by the same manufacturer. It has a solid review history, though a couple of customers complained that theirs arrived dead and needed to be replaced. It comes with a 30-day warranty, which should allow you to deal with any quality-control issues.

Now playing: Watch this: Upgrade your garage with LiftMaster's new myQ suite

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.