Paris says bienvenue to Apple Maps transit mode

La vie est belle -- life is beautiful -- when you know where you're going.

Paris is always a good idea, especially when you can get around more easily with your iPhone.

On y va! Let's go!

Why? Because it's now easier to find your way between Montmartre and Montparnasse with an iPhone.

Apple confirmed Monday that it has launched transit mode in Paris on Apple Maps, allowing you to plan journeys crisscrossing the Seine using the city's public transportation options.

Apple has been slow to roll out the feature, which has been available in some US cities since 2015, but is now charging full steam tout droit in laying out public transportation in more cities around the world.

In Paris, Apple Maps can formulate routes using options such as train, subway and bus lines, as well as Autolib car-sharing stations and Velib bike-sharing points.

Apple's transit mode adds to navigation options, which already include Citymapper and Google Maps. It will be tres useful for hopping all over the city, although nothing beats a walk along the Seine.

